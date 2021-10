Global Recovery Tracker: Momentum of the Recovery Likely to Have Peaked. Out of the 48 economies covered by Euromonitor International’s Recovery Index (RI), 29 are expected to have recorded a score of 100 or over in Q3 2021, up from the 13 economies in the previous quarter (an RI score of 100 and over indicates a recovery in which economic output, labour market and consumer spending all return to or exceed the pre-pandemic levels of 2019). Even as more countries are expected to have recovered in Q3, the momentum of the recovery in 2021 is likely to have peaked, due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta Coronavirus variant, slowdown in vaccination campaigns in advanced economies and low vaccination rates in developing countries.

