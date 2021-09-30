Voice of Caring: Santa's Helpers

In 1968, Rita Swiener, President of UMSL’s Evening College Council, was asked to spearhead an effort to provide a family in need with holiday gifts. This experience was so meaningful to her that she was determined to make sure no child was without toys or necessities during the holiday season.

What started with that one family has turned into Santa’s Helpers , a 100% volunteer, non-profit organization that has delivered gifts to more than 32,000 families throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. Our space and utilities are generously donated by Cee Kay Supply, so 100% of the monetary donations go to the kids.

Beginning in September, volunteers meet at “Santa’s Warehouse” to wrap toys, books and basic necessities (toiletries, clothes and shoes) for families referred by social service agencies representing schools and hospitals, Parents as Teachers, Nurses for Newborns and Big Brothers-Big Sisters, among others.

LISTEN as Rita Swiener describes the impact of Santas Helpers

Each child gets 6 gifts, including 3 books and an age- and gender-appropriate educational toy. Toys are brand new and donated through toy drives or purchased from monetary donations from supporters.

Typically, Santa’s Helpers serves more than 2,000 children & 700 families every holiday season. And prior to the pandemic, Santa and his elves personally delivered these gifts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

But 2020 was anything but typical. Due to the pandemic, our Santas couldn’t safely deliver, yet the number of requests for help skyrocketed. Additionally, many new referral sources became aware of Santa’s Helpers, as they were unable to serve their constituents.

Due to the diligence and commitment of our tremendous volunteers, and cooperation from the referring social workers, Santa’s Helpers served 1,132 families in 2020, comprising more than 3,450 kids and nearly 1,400 adults. And we expect the same -- if not more -- in 2021.

When learning about the quantity of gifts, one referring social worker referral commented, “You don’t just give gifts – you give Christmas!”

To us, that’s says it all.