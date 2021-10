For most of us, if we have a leaky roof or something in our home that needs repair, we save up so that we can fix it. It would be nice if our gas or electric provider would just hand us money for repairs, but that’s just not reality. In a lawsuit over climate change, the city of Hoboken is trying this trick to get money for its own infrastructure projects. The problem is that Hoboken is sticking the rest of us with the bill. Its lawsuit will make it much more expensive for us to put gas in our cars and turn on our lights.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO