Napoli vs Spartak Moscow: Italian sid Napoli will be in action against Russian club, Spartak Moscow in match-day 2 of the UEFA Europa League on the 30th of September. Napoli are in excellent form at the moment and looks like a very gelled outfit. Luciano Spalletti’s side are currently the table toppers in Serie A, after having won all six of their games Their biggest result came on matchday-5 when they picked up a huge 2-1 victory against Italian giants Juventus. Their last match in the league saw them ease past Cagliari, and they ended up winning the match. However, their start to the Europa League has not been as rosy as their league campaign, and they ended up having a thrilling 2-2 draw against Leicester City in the first match.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO