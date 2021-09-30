CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Who is Danica Curcic, the star of Netflix’s Danish success The Chestnut Man?

By Mafalda Costa
thefocus.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s new Nordic series The Chestnut Man arrived on the streaming platform on Wednesday, 29 September. With all the ingredients of a great Nordic noir, The Chestnut Man has been widely acclaimed by critics and viewers. Let’s get to know Danica Curcic, the star of Netflix’s Danish success. The Chestnut...

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Will Be Starring In a Netflix Thriller Next

Bridgerton's break out star Regé-Jean Page may have left the series, but he has not left the streaming service Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Page will be starring in a project written and directed by Noah Hawley. The untitled project is a “heist thriller,” and will be produced via Hawley's 26 Keys production company and in partnership with AGBO's Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

What time does The Chestnut Man come out on Netflix?

Based on the acclaimed debut novel of the same name written by Søren Sveistrup, The Chestnut Man Netflix is about to become your latest crime thriller obsession. The series is perfect for fans of Jo Nesbø, and actually, Sveistrup worked on the screenplay for the adaptation of Nesbø’s novel The Snowman (don’t let that deter you from watching this though, while that film fell into all kinds of production issues, The Chestnut Man is very well done!).
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Marvel star Tessa Thompson's Netflix movie

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Passing, an upcoming period drama featuring Preacher's Ruth Negga and Marvel star Tessa Thompson. Adapted from Nella Larsen's novel of the same name, the movie follows Irene Redfield (Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Negga, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Loving), two "white-passing" Black women who were once childhood friends, but drifted apart when they each decided to live on opposite sides of the colour line in 1920s New York.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

How many episodes does The Chestnut Man season 1 have?

After becoming obsessed during the first few episodes, avid watchers of The Chestnut Man want to know how many episodes they have left to enjoy. The new Nordic series came to Netflix on 29 September 2021 and viewers are already hooked on the psychological thriller. Based on the debut novel...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tommy Kirk
Person
Danica Curcic
Distractify

You Might Have Heard the Story From 'The Chestnut Man' Before

Don't go into The Chestnut Man on Netflix expecting to be scared so much that you never sleep again. But if you can handle some scary parts and a constant feeling of dread while watching all six episodes and you're into something that feels like it could happen in real life, then you'll be just scared enough.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Who does actor Raymond Ablack play in Netflix's Maid?

New limited drama series Maid, which is based on the author Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, dropped on Netflix yesterday, Friday, 1 October. Following its release, some are curious to know more about Maid actor Raymond Ablack and why he looks familiar. We take a look at the actor’s career so far.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Watch the Star-Studded Trailer for Netflix's Aztec Adventure Maya and the Three

Mexican animator and creator Jorge Gutiérrez is perhaps best known to film fans as the creator of 2014’s underrated The Book of Life, but for several years now he’s been working on a follow-up of grandiose proportions. Now, we finally have a first look at Gutiérrez’s upcoming Netflix miniseries Maya and the Three, a sprawling adventure and swashbuckling combat story not quite like anything we’ve seen on the streamer before. As the official synopsis reads:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Chestnuts#Nordic#Netflix Great#Naia
NME

SHINee’s Minho in talks to star in new Netflix original series

SHINee member Minho is currently in talks to lead an upcoming Netflix series. Yesterday (September 28), JTBC News reported that Minho, alongside actress Chae Soo-bin (A Piece Of Your Mind, Where Stars Land), have been cast as the leads of an upcoming Netflix drama series titled Fabulous. The report also noted that filming for the series is supposedly set to begin soon.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Who won The Circle season 3? Meet the Netflix star on Instagram

The Circle season 3 kicked off on Wednesday, September 8th 2021. Ruksana, Kai, Calvin, and co all entered their flats in Manchester and battled it out to win $100k this Autumn. From catfishing to secret alliances, rap battles and spa days, the 12 Netflix episodes gave viewers everything they needed,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Squid Game star has a connection to Blackpink

Squid Game is on course to become Netflix's biggest ever TV series, and one of the breakout stars of the Korean survival drama is HoYeon Jung. Jung plays Kang Sae-byeok – or Number 067 – who is initially introduced as a pickpocket before we quickly learn she's a North Korean defector, who needs the money to reunite the rest of her family from across the border.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

In Netflix’s Maid, Margaret Qualley Stars as a Woman on the Margins

Stephanie Land’s book, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, doesn’t exactly sound like the stuff of prestige drama fodder: a grueling and socio-economically specific account of the domestic labor a mother endures to make ends meet. Still, as readers of Random Family or Evicted can attest, hardcore reporting on life in America doesn’t lack for tension, plot, and character. In Netflix’s (somewhat loose) adaptation of the book, out today, Margaret Qualley plays Alex, a young mother who leaves her abusive partner in order to protect herself and her toddler child. Without money, a degree, or much family support to speak of—Andie MacDowell (Qualley’s real-life mother) plays Alex’s bipolar artist mom, and her father is mostly out of the picture—she finds herself at a loss, navigating a catch-22 safety net: In order to qualify for the benefits that will sustain her, she has to obtain the very thing she lacks, a paycheck.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Who is Danielle, aka Aimee Carrero, from Netflix's Maid?

New limited series Maid has just dropped on Netflix and people are already talking about it being an awards contender this year. Dealing with the sensitive topic of domestic abuse, many viewers are finding the show incredibly poignant and impactful. We introduce you to actor Aimee Carrero who plays Danielle in the new series.
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

Natalia Dyer, Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez Starring in Queer Love Triangle Drama 'Chestnut' (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalia Dyer is starring alongside Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez in “Chestnut,” a queer love triangle drama that marks the feature film debut of director Jac Cron. Shot on location and named for the epicenter of queer culture in Philadelphia, Chestnut, the film quietly wrapped production this month. It’s eyeing an early 2022 festival premiere.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Good Girls' Star's Forgotten Comedy Is a Surprise Hit on Netflix

Months after fans last saw her as Annie Marks on the beloved comedy Good Girls, actress Mae Whitman is earning rave reviews from fans for an older credit that just made its way to Netflix. On Oct. 1, the streamer added the 2015 film The DUFF, a teen comedy movie that has quickly shot into Netflix's streaming charts.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Netflix's Bad Sport, release date, trailer and plot details

Netflix is back again with another compelling sports documentary, as true crime and sport intersect in an upcoming six-parter. Here’s the release date for Netflix’s Bad Sport, as well as plot details, trailer and more. Bad Sport – plot details and more. Netflix is continuing its release of gripping sports...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy