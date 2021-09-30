Who is Danica Curcic, the star of Netflix’s Danish success The Chestnut Man?

Stephanie Land’s book, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, doesn’t exactly sound like the stuff of prestige drama fodder: a grueling and socio-economically specific account of the domestic labor a mother endures to make ends meet. Still, as readers of Random Family or Evicted can attest, hardcore reporting on life in America doesn’t lack for tension, plot, and character. In Netflix’s (somewhat loose) adaptation of the book, out today, Margaret Qualley plays Alex, a young mother who leaves her abusive partner in order to protect herself and her toddler child. Without money, a degree, or much family support to speak of—Andie MacDowell (Qualley’s real-life mother) plays Alex’s bipolar artist mom, and her father is mostly out of the picture—she finds herself at a loss, navigating a catch-22 safety net: In order to qualify for the benefits that will sustain her, she has to obtain the very thing she lacks, a paycheck.

