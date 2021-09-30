CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Myanmar military says cooperating on ASEAN's peace roadmap

trust.org
 5 days ago

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Myanmar is cooperating with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on its five-point peace roadmap and was doing so without compromising its sovereignty, a spokesman for its ruling military said on Thursday. Myanmar in April agreed to the plan with the bloc which included dialogue...

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Institution

ASEAN and the Quad: Strategic impasse or avenue for cooperation?

On Friday, September 24, the Biden administration will host the first in-person leaders’ summit of the “Quad,” a quadrilateral grouping comprised of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. Established in 2007 as an informal security dialogue, the Quad faded away over the years but was revived during the Trump administration owing to shared concerns over China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. This week’s summit is expected to codify an expanded agenda and launch several new initiatives to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. The gathering will be held at the White House with the prime ministers of Australia, India, and Japan all in attendance. Not surprisingly, China has slammed the Quad as an exclusive clique based on a zero-sum mentality, recently warning that the summit shouldn’t “target a third party or undermine its interests.”
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with ASEAN Foreign Ministers

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with foreign ministers of ASEAN nations virtually and in-person in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Secretary Blinken thanked ASEAN countries for their support of the unprecedented global effort to evacuate U.S. citizens and personnel of other nations from Afghanistan.  He also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to ASEAN centrality and U.S. support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Secretary Blinken and ASEAN foreign ministers discussed pressing regional and international challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, the urgent need to press the military to end the violence in Burma and adhere to ASEAN’s five-point consensus, and the need to reinforce a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Evergreen

WSU Myanmar students share personal stories amid military coup

WSU Myanmar students and alumni are urging their family back home to stay hopeful as the Myanmar military coup that started on Feb. 1. continues. Civil engineering major Thaw Zin Naing came to the U.S. in May 2016, in pursuit of a higher education. Now only a year away from graduating, the future of his education is uncertain.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Myanmar#Military Junta#Reuters Staff
persecution.org

Legislation Being Planned to Address Military Junta in Myanmar

09/22/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – U.S Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Representative Greg Meeks (D-NY) are planning to introduce legislation sanctioning Myanmar’s oil and gas industries and pushing State Department to determine whether the Burmese military committed genocide against the Rohingya minority. Member offices are currently going back and forth on how to shape the sanctions, a Hill staffer familiar with the matter told ICC.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Myanmar monks march against military junta

Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday, rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests. Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, ending a ten-year experiment with democracy. Around the country an anti-junta resistance has taken root, prompting the military to unleash a brutal crackdown on dissent. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 8,400 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Historically, monks in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have been seen as a supreme moral authority, organising communities and at times mobilising opposition to the military regimes. But the coup has exposed a schism in the monkhood, with some prominent clerics giving the generals their blessing and others supporting the protesters.
WORLD
sacramentosun.com

Myanmar military launches airstrike in Sagaing region amid

Naypyitaw [Myanmar] September 28 (ANI): Myanmar military launched an airstrike on several villages of the Sagaing region after heavy clashes broke out between junta forces and civilians. Thousands of civilians have been displaced due to the airstrikes while several government troops were killed. The intense fighting broke out between junta...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
yourconroenews.com

UN official says Myanmar's people are in 'a severe crisis'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s top humanitarian official in Myanmar said Thursday the Asian nation's people are living in “a severe crisis,” with a level of poverty not seen for at least 20 years. Andrew Kirkwood said in a virtual briefing to U.N. correspondents that the number of people...
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar military takes responsibility for economic crisis

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ongoing economic problems were caused by “outside factors” and two waves of COVID-19 infections, but the military government takes full responsibility and is working hard to address them, a spokesman said on Thursday. Speaking after the kyat currency hit new lows this week, the ruling military council’s...
ASIA
BBC

North Korea fires missile, says South's military

North Korea has fired a short-range missile towards the sea off its east coast early on Tuesday, said South Korea's military. The test happened as North Korea's ambassador said at the UN that no-one could deny Pyongyang's right to self-defence and to test weapons. Earlier this month Pyongyang test-fired both...
MILITARY
trust.org

France counting on China to get Tehran back to nuclear talks - spokeswoman

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry is counting on China to use its most "convincing arguments" with Iran to get Tehran back to nuclear talks, a ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday. U.S. and European officials have said that the United States has reached out to China about reducing...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia disappointed with Myanmar for not cooperating with ASEAN special envoy

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that Malaysia is disappointed that the Myanmar authorities have failed to cooperate with the ASEAN Special Envoy. Saifuddin, via his Twitter account (@saifuddinabd), said he stated his disappointment during the ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting on Monday. “… (and) unless...
ASIA
theedgemarkets.com

ASEAN disappointed with Myanmar junta's peace commitment — Indonesia minister

JAKARTA (Oct 4): Myanmar's ruling military has made no significant progress in implementing a Southeast Asian peace road map or given any feedback on the work of a regional envoy in the country, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Monday. Most foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)...
POLITICS
KEYT

Malaysia warns Myanmar to cooperate with envoy or no summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s foreign minister has warned that Myanmar may be excluded from a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this month if it refuses to cooperate with the bloc’s special envoy in resolving the military-ruled country’s deepening crisis. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Myanmar, picked Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as their special envoy and mediator following a military takeover in February that toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. He is reportedly still negotiating with Myanmar’s military on the terms of a visit. Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he expressed disappointment during a meeting Monday with his ASEAN counterparts that Myanmar’s authorities have not cooperated with Yusof.
ASIA
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics. "I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday, in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court. ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. "Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you -- just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.
POLITICS
trust.org

China says U.S. should stop supporting Taiwan separatist forces

Oct 4 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Monday said the United States should stop supporting "separatist forces" backing an independent Taiwan and warned that Beijing would take all necessary measures to "crush" any independence plots. In a statement issued a day after the United States urged China to stop...
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Taiwan says needs to be on alert for China’s military activities

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan needs to be on alert for China’s “over the top” military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Monday. The world has also seen that China is violating regional peace and pressuring Taiwan, Su told...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

ASEAN ministers weigh not inviting Myanmar junta boss to summit -envoy

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) – Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are discussing not inviting junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to an upcoming leaders’ summit, the grouping’s special envoy to the country said on Wednesday. The envoy, Erywan Yusof, Brunei’s second foreign affairs minister, told a news...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Increasing People’s Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability

The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability. We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan. We have an abiding interest in peace...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy