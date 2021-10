Atlanta United bounced back with a 1-0 victory in midweek against Inter Miami CF and now heads north of the border to take on CF Montréal. The 5-Stripes have a 1-0-1 record against Montréal this season, with a 1-0 victory at home and a 2-2 draw on the road. Atlanta enters the match above the playoff line in sixth place with 39 points. Montréal currently is on the outside in eighth place, but only two points behind Atlanta. A victory in Saturday night’s match would solidify Atlanta’s positioning in the Eastern Conference standings and could catapult the club as high as third in the standings if other results go in Atlanta’s favor. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO