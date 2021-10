It has been said that nothing is certain except death and taxes, but you can add a third item to the list: rising health care costs. Large employers expect health care expenses to increase 6% in 2022, for a total of about $16,300 per employee (including contributions from both the employee and employer), according to the Business Group on Health’s annual survey. Although large employers expect hospitalizations and other costs associated with COVID-19 to contribute to the increase in health care spending, they predict that treating conditions such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease will have an even greater impact.

