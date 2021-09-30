CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man traps huge thrashing alligator in trash can on viral video

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A Florida man has gone viral after he was seen on video capturing an alligator at his home using a large trash bin.

A video seen by over 11 million viewers shows 26-year-old Eugene Bozzi pushing the open trash can toward the gator as the creature continued to back away.

Bozzi can be heard saying, “Let me know when the head goes inside. Let me know! Somebody let me know when the head goes inside of the thing.”

Someone else can be heard replying, “Yeah, I got you!”

As Bozzi, wearing socks and slides on his feet , pushes the trash can more quickly toward the gator, he drops the lid, which falls on the huge reptile’s head, causing it to thrash furiously as it find itself partially inside the bin.

Dangerous lug nut prank on social media ‘is not a joke,’ towing company says

Bozzi persisted, continuing to move forward until the gator was fully inside the container. Then he pulled the bin upright and secured the lid to onlookers’ cheers that could be heard on the video.

Bozzi told WOFL in Orlando he was surprised by how heavy it was. He said the animal was “real strong” and that it “felt like a person was actually hitting the top of it trying to get out.”

Bozzi said the gator eventually calmed down and he was able to wheel the trash can to a nearby lake and release it.

According to USA Today , Bozzi acted after his kids told him about the alligator outside his Mount Dora, Florida, home. He said he first thought it might have been a baby gator until he saw the size of it.

“I said, ‘No, I’m removing it because he’s probably hungry,'” Bozzi told USA Today. “The only thing that came to my mind was to protect my kids and the other children outside.”

CBS Chicago

Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Accused Of Having Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card In Hawaii, After She Misses Virtual Court Hearing

HONOLULU (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Hawaii for an Oak Lawn woman who is accused of having a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card, after authorities said she missed her virtual court hearing. Authorities told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra that Chloe Mrozak, 24, was released from jail recently on charges that she tried to pass a fake COVID vaccination card that had “Moderna” misspelled as “Maderna.” But she was supposed to appear via Zoom for a court hearing Wednesday, and she missed it, authorities said. She now has a $500 bench warrant for her arrest in Hawaii. Mrozak arrived in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
cbs12.com

Florida leader who called Dr. Fauci 'Dr. Falsey' hospitalized with COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida county councilman who referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci as "Dr. Falsey" and promoted conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic is hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry, 67, went to the emergency room on Monday. The newspaper said Lowry, a District 5 representative, received monoclonal antibody therapy last week after being sick for about two weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

JMH fires NICU nurse who posted photos of baby with birth defect on Instagram

MIAMI (WSVN) - A nurse has been terminated after violating a patient’s privacy. Jackson Memorial Hospital fired neo-natal intensive care nurse Sierra Samuels, Thursday. She had been under investigation for weeks. Hospital officials said she posted pictures on Instagram of a baby with a birth defect. The infant was born...
MIAMI, FL
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

