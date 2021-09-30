De Leon Emergency Medical Services (EMS) new building
Integral to the area’s healthcare system are county-wide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) operated by the Comanche County Consolidated Hospital District with ambulances fully equipped with life-saving equipment and first responders with specialized training in paramedical emergency response. EMS is a coordinated response and emergency medical care system, involving CCMC physicians, nurses, and other health care workers and county departments. System responders and ambulances are dispatched from two central sites in the County – Comanche and De Leon (pictured.)www.thecomanchechief.com
