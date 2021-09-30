CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘I love him’: Dolly Parton says Lil Nas X’s version of ‘Jolene’ is ‘really good’

By Lee Hedgepeth
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kpNw_0cDfMKDT00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — She will always love him. Country music superstar Dolly Parton has given her blessing to a new version of “Jolene” by Lil Nas X.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song,” she said. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us.”

Lil Nas X rose to national fame with the song “Old Town Road,” which was released in 2019. The song appeared simultaneously on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs before the organization removed it, saying that while the song “incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

Lil Nas X said he was “extremely disappointed” by the decision. Music critic Robert Christgau called the move “racist pure and simple.”

Parton’s “Jolene” was released in 1973 and has become a country classic as well as one of her most covered songs.

Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, was released earlier this month and has already reached the number two spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

So Is Kacey Musgraves’s Star-crossed Really a Greek Tragedy? We Asked a Classics Professor.

Let me set the scene: one singer and recent divorcée, inspired by what else but Greek tragedy. Of course, I’m talking about Kacey Musgraves, who touted the melodramatic themes of her latest album, star-crossed, for months before we’d heard a single song or even knew the title. “This last chapter of my life and this whole last year and chapter for our country — at its most simple form, it’s a tragedy,” she told Rolling Stone back in February. She went on to talk about ideas like climax and resolution, along with the resilience of tragedy as a form, as muses for its narrative structure.
MUSIC
98.1 KHAK

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Christgau
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Lil Nas X
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals 'brutally painful' family moment live on air

Kelly Ripa was full of emotions on Tuesday when she almost broke down on her show Live with Kelly and Ryan as she documented a very emotional family moment. The mother-of-three opened up to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, about her youngest, Joaquin, and explained why dropping him off at college was so heartbreaking.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiat#Dollyparton
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
WTNH

WTNH

495
Followers
240
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy