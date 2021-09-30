CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

FBI looking at new phone purchased by Brian Laundrie, reviewing surveillance video from campground

By Niko Clemmons, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saiAe_0cDfGJye00

NORTH PORT, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The attorney for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino, says a phone was purchased on Sept. 4 and Brian Laundrie opened an account with AT&T for that phone

Bertolino says Laundrie left that phone at home the day he went for a hike in the Carlton Reserve 10 days later. The FBI now has the phone.

When asked if Laundrie had a phone while traveling out west with Gabby Petito, Bertolino told WFLA he didn’t know.

According to public records, Brian Laundrie’s mother checked into a campground at Fort De Soto Park on Sept. 6. The record of registered campers shows Roberta Laundrie checked into “Site 001-Waterfront” between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

Dog the Bounty Hunter pitching new reality show as he chases Brian Laundrie, Variety reports

A spokeswoman with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says they gave surveillance video from the campground to the FBI Tuesday.

The FBI is still searching the Carlton Reserve with search teams are focusing on areas of water.

Not far from that area, a memorial for Gabby Petito is growing. People from all over the state and country and coming by to pay their respects.

“We have to keep the momentum going because eventually, he’s going to be found,” Ashley Sindaco said. “It just shows what impact somebody that nobody has met has left on this society and as America as a whole.”

A small memorial is also growing at the Laundrie’s home for Petito. A couple of protestors also returned Wednesday.

“It’s a nice reminder to the family that they should come forward and say something,” Sindaco said.

Search for Brian Laundrie continues at Carlton Reserve, areas with water remain a focus

The FBI has not released the surveillance video from Fort De Soto. A spokeswoman says they’re not addressing specific questions about the investigation.

A spokeswoman with FBI Denver Division also sent this statement:

Since this is an ongoing federal investigation, we cannot address specific questions about the investigation, nor can we offer any comment other than what is posted in our official statements on our Twitter feed (@FBIDenver).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

