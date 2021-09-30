CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Gabby Petito case: FBI looking at new phone purchased by Brian Laundrie, plus surveillance video from campground

By Niko Clemmons, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6Shi_0cDfEarJ00

NORTH PORT, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The attorney for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino, says a phone was purchased on Sept. 4 and Brian Laundrie opened an account with AT&T for that phone

Bertolino says Laundrie left that phone at home the day he went for a hike in the Carlton Reserve 10 days later. The FBI now has the phone.

When asked if Laundrie had a phone while traveling out west with Gabby Petito, Bertolino told WFLA he didn’t know.

According to public records, Brian Laundrie’s mother checked into a campground at Fort De Soto Park on Sept. 6. The record of registered campers shows Roberta Laundrie checked into “Site 001-Waterfront” between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

Gabby Petito case: Petito’s family display matching tattoos as search for Brian Laundrie continues

A spokeswoman with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says they gave surveillance video from the campground to the FBI Tuesday.

The FBI is still searching the Carlton Reserve with search teams are focusing on areas of water.

Not far from that area, a memorial for Gabby Petito is growing. People from all over the state and country and coming by to pay their respects.

“We have to keep the momentum going because eventually, he’s going to be found,” Ashley Sindaco said. “It just shows what impact somebody that nobody has met has left on this society and as America as a whole.”

A small memorial is also growing at the Laundrie’s home for Petito. A couple of protestors also returned Wednesday.

“It’s a nice reminder to the family that they should come forward and say something,” Sindaco said.

The FBI has not released the surveillance video from Fort De Soto. A spokeswoman says they’re not addressing specific questions about the investigation.

A spokeswoman with FBI Denver Division also sent this statement:

Since this is an ongoing federal investigation, we cannot address specific questions about the investigation, nor can we offer any comment other than what is posted in our official statements on our Twitter feed (@FBIDenver).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Westfield police looking for theft, fraud suspects believed to have bought day passes to steal from fitness center lockers

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is looking for suspects that allegedly stole from fitness center lockers and then used the bank cards inside. The investigation began in the summer, around late June and August, when Hamilton County law enforcement agencies received complaints of theft and subsequent fraud. Police received multiple victim statements claiming […]
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

FBI, US Attorneys to target school board threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools. In a memorandum, Garland said there has been “a disturbing spike in harassment, […]
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Wfla#At T#The Carlton Reserve#Fbi Denver Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Road rage incident in Anderson leads to 1 dead, 1 arrested

ANDERSON, Ind. — One man is dead and another is in jail following a road rage shooting in Anderson. Early Monday police announced they arrested an 18-year-old suspect. Police say when they arrived on the intersection of Broadway and Webster Street on Sunday morning and found the victim in the street. Police believe a confrontation […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Cyberattack on Johnson Memorial Health disables computers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Johnson Memorial Health learned that it was a victim of a cyberattack on Saturday, resulting in the computer network being disabled. The attack is under investigation, and they are working to restore normal computer operations. “While we are working quickly to resolve the impact of the cyberattack, we recognize that these […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

530
Followers
182
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy