CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Newsom writes children’s book about boy with dyslexia

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest news about California Gov. Gavin Newsom is more personal, if less dramatic, than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago.

He has written a children’s book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241kHJ_0cDfCmEl00
This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit” written by by California Governor Gavin Newsom with Ruby Shamir and illustrated by Alexandra Thompson. The book is scheduled for release on Dec. 7, (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom’s “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit” is scheduled for Dec. 7. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson, the book draws upon Newsom’s dyslexia in telling of a boy named Ben and his struggles in school. The words will appear in OpenDyslexic font to make it more readable for people with dyslexia.

‘I don’t know where I would go:’ San Diegans worry about housing as state eviction ban expires

“Tens of millions of Americans struggle with dyslexia — including me,” Newsom said in a statement. “My dyslexia was particularly difficult when I was a kid. I wondered why my younger sister quickly finished her homework while I struggled. Reading aloud in front of the class filled me with heart-pounding fear and anxiety.

“My self-esteem and my grades suffered until I learned about dyslexia and strategies for dealing with it; so I wrote this book in hopes of helping support young people struggling with learning disabilities.”

Newsom will donate all proceeds to the International Dyslexia Association.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Fulton Sun

Westminster alumni writes book to celebrate children's voices

Westminster College alumni Nonku Kuene Adumetey is coming out with her next book, "I Celebrate My Voice." "I Celebrate My Voice," is a book that will inspire children and families to recognize just how vast and powerful their voices are. It takes a child on a journey of self-discovery and empowers them to understand the power of using their voice. In today's world, we need books that build a child's confidence and provide tools that help them understand their own strengths. More importantly, having diverse books for all children to see themselves in is key in building lifelong self-esteem and confidence in children.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KABC

With the stroke of a pen, there are no more aliens in California.

(Sacramento, CA) — The term “alien” is being scrubbed from California State code books when referring to an undocumented migrant. With the stroke of a pen, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law deleting the word that he called “offensive” from the legal codes. The term “alien” refers to someone born outside the United States – and it’s been used by the federal government since 1798 and in California since 1937. In a news release, the far-left Democrat Newsom stated the term has been used in recent years as a political dog whistle to express bigotry. The word is found in many aspects of California law, but the new terminology is now “noncitizen” or “immigrant.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Amanda Gorman releases new children's book

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Amanda Gorman, best known...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan-College Station native writes children’s book on hair positivity

A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celebrating African American hairstyles. The book, “My Hair is so Cool,” was published in March. Alicia Tillotson said she was motivated to write the book because of her own experience with...
BRYAN, TX
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Isanti author publishes children’s book about dealing with loss

Isanti resident and author Dr. Mari LaMoore is proud to publish her first children’s book, Where Did My Grandma Go? illustrated by Tim Williams and published by the Oxygen Publishing Agency. It is due for release on Amazon internationally on Sept. 30, 2021. Navigating grief after loss through nature is...
ISANTI, MN
Advance Titan

UWO alumnus publishes children’s book

A New York Times best-selling children’s books author and UW Oshkosh alumnus says she tries to “write the book that I would have wanted to read or maybe needed to read” as a child. She’s been successful doing just that. On Oct. 12, Pat Zietlow Miller will release her newest...
OSHKOSH, WI
parentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

What a ‘pro-life’ doctor said at the abortion hearing today was unacceptable, medically and morally

On Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on abortion access in the country, discussing in particular the recent six-week abortion ban enacted in Texas. Numerous individuals provided testimony, including Democratic Representative Cori Bush; Gloria Steinem; the co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement, Loretta Ross; We Testify abortion storyteller and Texas Equal Access Fund worker, Maleeha Aziz; Dr Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB-GYN and abortion provider; and Dr Ingrid Skop, a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.And surprise, surprise: The anti-choice doctor told a story littered with inaccuracies.It would have been easy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dyslexia#Weather#Ap#Philomel Books#Opendyslexic#San Diegans#Americans
KABC

Newsom signs a bunch of laws that make it tougher on cops- None that make it tougher on criminals

(Los Angeles, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles County signing several controversial bills dealing with police use of force. One sets statewide rules for use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Another bans police from using transportation and restraint techniques that might choke a suspect. Democrat Newsom is also signing a bill that requires police departments to enact policies that require officers to step in when they see excessive force being used. Many of the new laws are opposed by law enforcement organizations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Sarah Michelle Gellar details difficult health battle for important reason

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up to her fans about a health condition she's been living with and shared an inspiring message too. The Buffy the Vampire star looks the picture of health but admits she's suffered from "severe asthma" for years, making the COVID-19 pandemic even more difficult to deal with.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Guardian

The California region where Covid ‘just isn’t slowing down’

California has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the country. But within the state, the agricultural Central Valley and rural north remain overwhelmed. Resistance to vaccines and public health mandates, combined with the advance of the Delta variant, have triggered an explosion of cases that are pushing already strained public health systems to the brink. In some counties, the case rate per 100,000 people is three or more times that of the state.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
calmatters.org

California enters a new phase of the pandemic

Today marks a massive inflection point in California’s pandemic response. The state is shifting from a phase of protection — marked by the implicit recognition that people had very little control over COVID-19 — to one of action, underscoring that vaccines are free, widely available to most of the population and key to bringing the pandemic to a close. Ending today: California’s statewide eviction moratorium, its ban on power shutoffs and its expanded paid sick leave program. (Its ban on water shutoffs, also originally set to end today, was recently extended through Dec. 31.) Starting today: California health care workers must be fully vaccinated or face consequences.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Gov. Newsom signs laws aimed at homeless crisis

By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed seven new laws on Wednesday aimed at addressing the state’s homelessness crisis, pleading with a skeptical public to have patience as the nation’s wealthiest and most populous state struggles to keep people off the streets. Among California’s myriad problems — including wildfires, historic The post Gov. Newsom signs laws aimed at homeless crisis appeared first on KESQ.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

342
Followers
177
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy