CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, VA

Dollar Tree breaks the $1 price barrier as costs soar

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWxGd_0cDf9yeP00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1.

The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true.

After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price.

The cost of clothes, cars, food and just about everything else has soared this year as the global economy emerges from a pandemic uppercut and Dollar Tree has not been untouched.

Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

Last month the retail chain said that rising shipping costs would take a bite of $1.50 to $1.60 out of its per-share profits this year. That’s a huge hit for any business, perhaps more so for one founded decades ago steadfastly calling itself “Only $1.00 Inc.”

“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar – and we remain committed to that core proposition – but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” said CEO Michael Witynski in a prepared statement.

Raising some prices will certainly give the national chain some flexibility and likely more variety on its shelves. But a dollar this year will not buy you what it did in 2020.

Annual inflation in the U.S. reached 4.2% in July, the highest in three decades. And this week in an appearance before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that price increases have worsened amid snarled supply chains and rising labor costs.

That has hit businesses of every type, perhaps especially one that has held the line at $1 for decades.

Witynski said this week that Dollar Tree is a “test-and-learn” company, and they’ll be watching how customers react.

Some USPS deliveries will take longer starting Friday

The company had already begun testing higher prices at several hundred of its nearly 8,000 locations in a section of the store called “Dollar Tree Plus” with items that can go for as much as $5. Items that can go for $1.25 to $1.50 will soon be found in the mix at some locations amid the typical assortment of $1 products.

Analysts with J.P. Morgan noted past conversations with Dollar Tree executives who cited a significant sales boost at stores offering a Plus section and if no one else is cheering the shift to the top side of $1 at Dollar Tree, Wall Street is.

Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. jumped 13% at the opening bell Wednesday.

As Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier, Witynski said the company would remain true to its promise of value.

“We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $1.00, $1.25, $1.50,” Witynski said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Strike halts work at all Kellogg’s cereal plants in US

Work at all of the Kellogg Company's U.S. cereal plants came to a halt Tuesday as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike, but it wasn't immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or any of the company's other iconic brands would be disrupted.
OMAHA, NE
WJBF

Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm suing him for misallocating company funds

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The former law firm of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh in connection to his alleged misallocation of millions of dollars in company funds. The suit also inquires “whether Murdaugh has entered into any agreements that involve future payments related to books, interviews, or other […]
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Virginia Business
Chesapeake, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
WJBF

Gold Cross rate increase to be considered by Augusta

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Gold Cross EMS telling city leaders times are tough, citing rising insurance costs fuel costs and staffing costs they need to charge somebody more to take them for a ride. The costs of Ambulance rides are going up across the state and Gold Cross wants to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

716
Followers
229
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy