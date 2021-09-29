CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Some USPS deliveries will take longer starting Friday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Talia Naquin
WJBF
WJBF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeaOT_0cDf8jgx00

( WJW /NEXSTAR) – A U.S. Postal Service plan to slow down some of its mail deliveries goes into effect this week.

The USPS said earlier this month that the move, set to start Friday, would cut costs and increase reliability.

The new service standards mean USPS will increase the delivery time for 39% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals such as magazines.

USPS will increase transit time by one to two days for first-class mail traveling longer distances. That means mail sent out of state will likely take five days instead of three days.

Post Office changes: What’s in the USPS 10-year plan

About 61% of first-class mail will remain at its current delivery standard, and 70% will still arrive in three days or less, according to a notice by the USPS in the federal register. In general, the delays will affect pieces of mail that have to go farther, from coast to coast or far reaches of the U.S.

USPS said if it would take you more than a day to drive your mail to its destination, it is likely going to take the extra two days to get delivered, so plan ahead.

Washington Post analysis found states west of the Rocky Mountains, plus Florida and Southern Texas are likely to be most affected. The Post found 70% of first-class mail sent to Nevada and 60% sent to Florida is likely to be delayed. Arizona, Montana, Oregon and Washington may see more than half of their first-class mail deliveries slow down.

The slower timeframe allows USPS to shift more of its delivery service away from air transportation and deliver more mail via ground transportation. The agency says airmail is more susceptible to unexpected weather delays and costs more, so the new system will be cheaper and more reliable.

Mail sent locally, however, will continue to take a total of two days.

The details of the 10-year plan, developed after the backlog of USPS deliveries around the holidays, were first made public in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

USPS mail delivery will get significantly slower starting today

From here to there and there to here, the Postal Service now will go in low gear. Friday marks the debut of the United States Postal Service’s new delivery standards, under which the target for delivering first-class mail goes from three days or less to five days or less, according to CBS News.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
CBS Tampa

USPS Slowdown: Why You Should Expect Longer Mail Delivery Times This Holiday Season

DENVER (KCNC-TV) — This year’s rush of mailing holiday packages is right around the corner. With that, the USPS is issuing a new message to mailers: Expect a slowdown of mail delivery. The new standards will impact 40% of first class mail, revising existing one-to-three day service standards to five days. People in downtown Denver who rely on prompt mail delivery for business told KCNC-TV news of the USPS slowdown is frustrating. “I personally mail CBD out to my customers and it’s timely for them because their pets are waiting on their medicine,” said Danielle Jarock, who owns Quality Paws Natural Pet. “I...
HOLIDAY, FL
NBC News

USPS slowing down some mail starting today

While 70 percent of first-class mail will still be delivered within three days, mail going longer distances could take up to five days for delivery as air mail shifts to ground delivery. People will also have to pay $5 more in postage to send packages through the holidays. Oct. 1, 2021.
INDUSTRY
FOX26

USPS rolls out slower delivery, higher prices for some services

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States Postal Service is rolling out new service standards Friday that will elongate delivery times and raise prices for some services as part of a 10-year plan aimed at making USPS financially sustainable. Using more trucks and fewer planes to deliver long-distance deliveries, first class...
INDUSTRY
kyoutv.com

Mail delivery through USPS will be delayed starting October 1

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Starting October 1, changes are being made by the United States Postal Service for first-class mail and periodicals like newspapers, and magazine subscriptions being delivered. USPS will increase transit time by one to two days for mail that is traveling long distances. According to their most...
OTTUMWA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Us Postal Service#Weather#Wjw#Nexstar#U S Postal Service#Post Office#Washington Post#The Associated Press
boropark24.com

USPS to Slow Mail Delivery Service: Starting Tomorrow

If you think the United States Postal Service (USPS) currently takes a long time to deliver mail cross-country, starting tomorrow, your letters and packages will take even longer to travel long distances, after the USPS announced increased travel time for its deliveries. The increased time that mail will spend in...
INDUSTRY
ABC 33/40 News

Expect longer wait times for certain USPS deliveries soon

USPS said it will be slowing down some delivery services for its First Class Mail. Thursday, postal officials said arrivals times will soon be extended one or two days for First Class Mail traveling long distance. That means you could expect some of your mail to take up to six...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
WPMI

USPS: Starting Oct. 1, some first-class packages and other mail may take longer to arrive

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Oct. 1, the United States Postal Service said it could take certain packages and mail travelling longer distances up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days. The USPS said roughly 61% of most first-class mail and 93% of periodicals will be not be affected by the new service standard changes. Standards for single-piece first-class mail traveling within a local area will continue to be two days.
MOBILE, AL
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Amazon just kicked...
INCOME TAX
Land Line Media

Arkansas trucking company owner sentenced for meth ring

An Arkansas man was sentenced for his role in methamphetamine drug ring, proceeds from which were laundered through a trucking business called Prudent Transport. Termaine Ontario Slaughter, 36, of Parkin, Ark., was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and five years supervised release in an Arkansas federal court. Slaughter must also forfeit several firearms and five vehicles, including four over-the-road trucks used by Prudent Transport and a Dodge Challenger.
ARKANSAS STATE
WJBF

WJBF

738
Followers
237
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy