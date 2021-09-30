Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony
Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison.
