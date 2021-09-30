CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison.

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

