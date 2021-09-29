CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Police arrest two people after homicide investigation in Wilkes-Barre

By Vivian Muniz
 7 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two men after an investigation of a stabbing that turned into a homicide on Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre in early September.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were charged with homicide for the murder of 52-year-old Judith Comisky.

The death of Comisky was ruled a homicide by the Luzerne County coroner once an autopsy showed she was stabbed to death.

Eyewitness News first reported the stabbing in early September when police sealed off Willow Street after Comisky was found dead inside a home.

According to the affidavit, friends of Comisky went to visit her at her residents, they called 911 when they found her body dead on the kitchen floor.

Police say a man identified as Jared Coletta was a roommate renting from Comisky. He informed the police Comisky and Alberto were in contact with each other. Coletta told police that Alberto believed Comisky was working with police and knew the password for the lock Comisky had on the side door.

In the affidavit, according to a witness who talked to police, Alberto lived with Comisky until they had a falling out two weeks prior to her death. The witness also stated to the police that Comisky and Alberto would have had physical arguments in the past about drugs and money.

Police were informed by the witness that Alberto was at the U.S Gas in Wilkes-Barre on September 16 prior to Comisky’s death. Surveillance video provided by the gas station proves Alberto’s presence along with Bierly.

A home surveillance video provide to police from a homeowner on Willow street showed both Alberto and Birely were wearing the same clothing at the gas station as they did when arriving at Comisky’s home.

Police say both defendants were taken into custody by Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County Detectives Wednesday afternoon and are awaiting arraignment.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division Detective Stash or Detective Sinavage at 570 208-4225.

WBRE

WBRE

