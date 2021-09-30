CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsfeed Now: Congress reaches deal to avoid government shutdown; Authorities target Florida campground in search for Brian Laundrie

 4 days ago

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) –  Authorities may be another step closer to finding Brian Laundrie. FBI officials obtained surveillance video that could shed light on what Laundrie was doing in the days right after Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing.

The country is dangerously close to a government shutdown unless Congress can avert it.
It seems the Senate is very close to making that a reality. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday night that democrats and republicans reached a deal. The bill would keep the government funded through December and will now include emergency funding to aid in afghan refugee resettlement and disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ida.

A then 11-year-old girl got COVID-19 when the vaccine wasn’t available yet. Now almost 13-years old, she is still suffering from the long-term effects of the virus.

COVID-19 anti-vaccers are now being blocked from Youtube. The mega social media giant announced Wednesday they are cracking down on videos. YouTube is targeting videos with unproven claims about autisim, cancer and infertility, and HIV. The tech company deleted accounts belonging to some of the most notable propagators of vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic is leading more people to seek help for their mental health. Officials at a Florida hospital said people of all ages are searching for treatment with that number at least doubling over the last year.

A University of Texas at Austin report spotlights the need for more comprehensive care for people diagnosed with dementia care in the U.S. and in Mexico, as well as senior populations, grow.

Fall is officially here, which not only means sweater weather but all things pumpkin like pies, lattes, or giant ones you grow in your backyard. Two professors who are also friends grew two giant pumpkins in a college’s garden.

