CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

No. 6 Oklahoma visits K-State for first Big 12 road game

By The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0kZq_0cDf5Qgz00

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma hasn’t played a true road game in nearly two years thanks to the pandemic, which forced those schools that did allow fans last year to limit capacity, and four consecutive home games to start this season.

The sixth-ranked Sooners figure to be in for a rude welcome on Saturday.

Not only are they finally venturing out of Norman, they are playing their first Big 12 road game since they announced plans to bolt the conference along with Texas shortly before the season. The decision to head for the SEC was hardly appreciated by longtime cohorts such as Kansas State, who were left on shaky footing.

“We really tried to prepare for that all the way through spring,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. “You can’t knowing that just about half our roster — maybe close to half — hasn’t played a full college road game. We’ve tried to prepare guys for it.”

Maybe it will help the Sooners (4-0, 1-0) focus knowing Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) will be on the opposite sideline.

For all their dominance of the Big 12 the past few years, the Sooners have struggled to deal with the Wildcats, who are trying to win their third straight in the series for the first time since the early 1990s. Kansas State dealt Riley’s bunch their only regular-season loss in 2019 before turning the trick again in the second week of the season a year ago.

“Honestly, I’ve been looking forward more to away games than I have home games just because to have the crowd against you and stuff like that,” Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “That’s a really neat opportunity. They’re going to be in there roaring, especially since we’re Oklahoma. We’re going to get everybody’s best when we go there.”

Maybe there’s something to the name on the front of the jersey bringing out the best in Kansas State.

“I would say the kids probably know that we’re playing somebody who’s ranked but it’s nothing that we would emphasize — that, ‘This would be a great win because it’s over a third-ranked or fourth-ranked team,,’” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said.

“I’ll be honest with you: Every win is a great win,” Klieman said. “It’s hard to win football games.”

Especially when you have quarterback questions.

Sixth-year senior Skylar Thompson has been out with a knee injury sustained against Southern Illinois, and while he’s been doing more in practice it appears he is still a couple weeks away from playing. That means sophomores Will Howard, who has been ineffective in Thompson’s place, and Jaren Lewis figure to take the snaps against the Sooners.

“It’s just about us and controlling what we can control,” Kansas State linebacker Ryan Henington said. ” Like last year and the year before, when we go out and execute our game plan and stick to our keys and principles, I think we will be all right.”

K-STATE CONCERNS

Thompson was 12 of 18 for 240 yards in just over a game for Kansas State before getting hurt. Howard and Lewis have combined to go 31 of 61 for 403 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in nearly three full games.

“We’re capable of doing it,” Klieman said of passing the ball effectively. “It’s just got to be more consistent.”

SUPPORTING SPENCER

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler came into the season with Heisman Trophy aspirations, but the past couple of weeks have been underwhelming. He threw for just 214 yards against Nebraska before going for 256 with a touchdown and a pick against the Mountaineers. Rattler also was sacked four times in the game.

HEALTH CHECK

The Wildcats could get defensive back Reggie Stubblefield back from an injury that kept him out of last week’s trip to Oklahoma State. Less likely to play due to injury are cornerback T.J. Smith and tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe.

DUMPING DEUCE

Oklahoma State stuffed Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn last week, stacking the box and holding him to just 23 yards on 13 carries. Vaughn had been over 120 yards rushing each of the first three weeks of the season.

“Just a do-everything type of guy,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Matchup nightmare.”

SPEAKING OF DEUCE

Vaughn will be going against an Oklahoma defense that allowed 75 yards to West Virginia on its opening drive last week and just 151 yards on the next 46 plays combined. That included 47 yards rushing and an average of 1.6 per carry.

“We challenged each other to hold them under 100 rushing yards and one touchdown,” Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “Obviously we did and it was fun to be out there.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss' blowout loss at Alabama

It was a rough day in Tuscaloosa for Lane Kiffin’s No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish, winning 42-21. Kiffin was set on rolling the dice from the get-go, frequently deciding to go for it on fourth down. Kiffin’s aggressiveness helped give Alabama some short fields, helping the Crimson Tide establish a 28-0 lead at the half.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#K State#Kansas State#American Football#Ap#Sooners#Sec
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans’ T-Shirts Are Going Viral Today

On Saturday afternoon, one of the biggest games of the day was set to take place from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fans packed Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch No. 1 Alabama face off against No. 12 Ole Miss. Nick Saban’s team entered as the heavy favorite against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
ALABAMA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

198
Followers
163
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy