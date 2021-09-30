CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Fentanyl leaving deadly wake on U.S.-Mexico border communities

By Julian Resendiz
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AyEi_0cDf5IsP00

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part interview with Kyle W. Williamson, the outgoing head of the Drug Enforcement Administration in El Paso, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The drug cartels are the biggest public safety threat across the border in Juarez, driving up homicide and addiction rates, law enforcement officials there say. But here in El Paso, a new synthetic drug is quickly becoming Public Enemy No. 1.

Overdose deaths involving fentanyl have increased sixfold in the past three years in El Paso County. Fentanyl seizures also have spiked more than 500 percent from 2018 to 2020.

Part 2 | Retiring DEA boss reflects on fight against ‘cold, calculating, evil’ cartel operatives

The drug is being pressed into pills using chemicals from China in clandestine labs in Mexico that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to satisfy an increasing – and increasingly dangerous – American demand, a U.S. law enforcement official says.

“El Paso remains a pass-through community but it’s increasingly becoming a stay community, especially with the appeal of counterfeit pills. They look like prescription pills like your normal oxycodone prescribed by your doctor and purchased in your pharmacy,” said Kyle W. Williamson, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in El Paso. “In reality, what you have is a pill manufactured in Mexico. We’re starting to see a lot more of those fentanyl pills staying here in El Paso.”

Fentanyl figured in only seven of the 88 toxicology-related deaths reported by the El Paso County of the Medical Examiner in its 2018 annual report. Forty-four of the 140 overdose deaths recorded by the ME by the end of 2020 involved the drug. Other man-made silent killers in the region include cocaine, linked to 96 fatalities in the past three years, methamphetamine (79 fatalities) and heroin (73).

Williamson attributed the local demand for fentanyl to various factors. The legal version of the drug was developed as a pain killer and anesthetic, primarily for cancer patients. It produces relaxation, euphoria, and drowsiness, according to a DEA fact sheet . But it also can lead to confusion, nausea, vomiting, urinary retention and pulmonary constriction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kop5Y_0cDf5IsP00
Kyle W. Williamson

“We have a high demand for it,” the DEA official said. “They’re distributed through social media, they’re distributed on the streets, they’re in the schools, they’re everywhere.”

That’s alarming, given that two out of every five fentanyl pills seized in the El Paso area contain a lethal dosage. “The lethal dose of fentanyl is 2.2 milligrams, and the average amount of fentanyl in the pills we seize is 1.8 milligrams,” Williamson said.

Fentanyl is sold as a powder, wrapped in rolling paper, placed in eye droppers and nasal sprays. But, mostly, it’s pressed into pills.

When dealers mix fentanyl on other drugs like heroin, cocaine and meth, this further imperils users who may be accustomed to a certain amount of their choice drug.

“This is especially risky when people taking drugs don’t realize they might contain fentanyl as a cheap but dangerous additive. They might be taking stronger opioids than their bodies are used to and can be more likely to overdose,” the DEA fact sheet says.

In April, the DEA launched a nationwide initiative dubbed Operation Wave Breaker to counter the flow of fentanyl into the United States. El Paso was one of 11 regional offices targeted for enhanced interdiction.

“When I came here in 2018, we seized very little fentanyl,” Williamson said. “Fast-forward to today, our fentanyl seizures are up 524 percent and our methamphetamine seizures are up over 200 percent.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
China, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Mexico#U S#Heroin#Border Report#American#The Medical Examiner
WLNS

Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday called for “more humane” prison life in the wake of bloodshed in a prison in Ecuador in which 118 people died and dozens more were injured. Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was “very pained” by what happened last week in Guayaquil prison. […]
WLNS

Florida school shooting suspect faces trial for jail brawl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in the 2018 killing of 17 people at a Florida high school is finally going on trial — but not for the slayings. Jury selection begins Monday on charges Nikolas Cruz attacked a Broward County jail guard nine months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School […]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
News Break
Politics
WLNS

WLNS

175
Followers
220
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy