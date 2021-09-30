CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wu3i_0cDf3xPa00

LONDON (AP) — A serving London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah Everard for violating lockdown restrictions as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard, drove her far outside the city, and then raped and killed her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djdwP_0cDf3xPa00
FILE – This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne Couzens appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Couzens has pleaded guilty to the charges. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

Couzens had pleaded guilty to the charges.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Adrian Fulford said Couzens misused his role as police officer and the circumstances of the case were “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal.” Couzens went “hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape,” having planned the crime in “unspeakably” grim detail, the judge said.

“You have eroded the confidence that the public are entitled to have in the police forces of England and Wales,” he said.

The seriousness of the case was so “exceptionally high” that it warranted a whole life sentence, Fulford added. The sentence means that Couzens will die in prison with no chance of parole.

The body of Everard, a marketing executive, was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) southeast of London, a week after she went missing. Prosecutors said Couzens strangled her with his police belt before setting fire to the body.

Couzens was arrested at his home in Deal in southeastern England after police connected him to a rental car he used to abduct Everard.

Aiken County 17-year-old stabbed at home, suspect still at large

Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and had worked as part of a team protecting diplomatic locations in central London. He had worked an overnight shift at the U.S. Embassy on the day he kidnapped Everard.

Everhard’s slaying and the officer’s arrest shocked the nation and raised questions about trust in police. London’s Metropolitan Police department has said it was “sickened, angered and devastated” by how one of its own was responsible for the crime.

In the aftermath of Everard’s killing, many questioned how police vet their officers, while others criticized Scotland Yard for not doing enough to protect women and girls and tackle allegations of sexual violence.

After Couzens’ arrest, it emerged that he had been accused of indecent exposure at least twice before he murdered Everard, and police is being investigated over whether the allegations were dealt with properly.

The case touched a nerve with women particularly because Everard was abducted while walking home along well-lit areas of Clapham and Brixton — urban, busy areas of the capital frequented by scores of women and girls every day.

“No woman should have to fear harassment or violence. We will do everything possible to prevent these abhorrent crimes and keep our communities safe,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after Thursday’s sentencing.

Labour Party lawmaker Harriet Harman renewed calls for Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police’s first female chief, to step down to allow for the implementation of urgent reforms, including the immediate suspension of officers accused of violence against women.

“Women need to be confident that the police are there to make them safe, not to put them at risk,” Harman wrote in a letter to Dick. “Women need to be able to trust the police, not to fear them.”

Search continues for College of Charleston graduate missing in Arizona desert

Also on Thursday, the suspect in a similar, more recent murder case appeared in court accused of the “premeditated and predatory” killing of a 28-year-old school teacher in southeast London.

Koci Selamaj, 36, is accused of attacking Sabina Nessa as she walked to meet a friend on Sept. 17. Her body was found a day later in a local park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Derek Chauvin’s bodyguard reveals killer police officer’s last days of freedom

Derek Chauvin went on shopping trips disguised in a baseball cap and sunglasses during his trial for the murder of George Floyd, the head of his security detail has revealed.Scott Yelle oversaw Chauvin’s personal protection for 44 days during his trial this year, and told Inside Edition of the extraordinary lengths he went to to keep “potentially the most hated man in the world” alive.Mr Yelle said the former Minneapolis police officer was kept in a safe house in Wisconsin and driven 35 miles in a convoy of bulletproof SUVs to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis each day.Every SUV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
The Independent

David Carrick: Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was arrested on Saturday over an alleged offence in St Albans on 4 September last year.Mr Carrick, who is based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Sunday.The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged rape, the force said.The force said it awaited the outcome of criminal proceedings and had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Hertfordshire Constabulary said Mr Carrick remains in custody. He is due to appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested over attempted abduction of woman in north London

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abducting a woman in north London, in what police are calling a “domestic incident”. Metropolitan Police officers were called to Plevna Crescent, Haringey, at around 6.40pm on Saturday to reports that a “young girl” had been seen shouting for help from a car.The force have now confirmed it was in fact a 25-year-old woman and said she is safe and well, with support being offered to her.Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of abduction at an address in Haringey on Monday. He has since been released on bail, officers said.Det Insp...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

London police officer Wayne Couzens gets life in prison for Sarah Everard’s false arrest, murder

A serving London police officer was sentenced Thursday to a whole life sentence for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman in a case that shocked the nation. Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of using his police identification and COVID-19 laws to trick 33-year-old Sarah Everard into his car in a false arrest as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard on the pretext that she broke lockdown rules, drove her far outside the capital and then raped and killed her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked over relationship with vulnerable woman

A police officer has been sacked for having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman. PC Sean Ford of Dorset Police, began the relationship after taking a statement from the woman in connection to a police investigation. It’s understood that he knew the woman for several years before the incident. The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct during a two-day day disciplinary hearing and was dismissed.The hearing heard PC Ford posed as a “knight in shining armour” after visiting the woman’s home to interview her and take a statement following allegations of abuse.Dorset Police said PC Ford had breached...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#London Police#Central London#Uk#Ap#The Metropolitan Police#Central Criminal Court
The Independent

Dramatic increase in round-the-clock tagging for ex-offenders

Dominic Raab is set to announce a dramatic escalation in the use of GPS tags to track ex-offenders, with tens of thousands more people being fitted with devices on leaving prison over the next three years.In his first speech as justice secretary to the Conservative conference in Manchester, Mr Raab will set out plans to spend £183m to increase the use of satellite location devices to track the movement of released offenders around the clock, with the number tagged at any one time rising from 13,500 this year to about 25,000 by 2025.And he will announce a £90m plan to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF

WJBF

284
Followers
149
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy