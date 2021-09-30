BREAKING: Wuhan scientists planned to release skin-penetrating nanoparticles containing “novel chimeric spike proteins”
Just recently, leaked documents made available by the international group Drastic Research reveal that U.S.-funded Wuhan scientists were planning on conducting dangerous research with a wild bat virus less than two years before the COVID-19 outbreak began. WHISTLEBLOWER REVEALS: Newly leaked documents claim scientists in Wuhan planned to release novel...www.naturalhealth365.com
Comments / 0