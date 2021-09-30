CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October museum programs explore bones

By Staff report
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1960 Yukon Drive, is exploring the theme of bones during family programs in October. Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. From Oct. 9-15, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, enter to win a prize, and explore hands-on activities shared online at bit.ly/uamnhandson.

www.newsminer.com

