CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announces he is cancer free: ‘I feel so blessed’

By Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9BvN_0cDew0ij00

(NEXSTAR) — Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus gave a joyful update Wednesday afternoon in his battle against cancer.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!,” Hoppus wrote on Instagram . “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

A week ago Hoppus posted a photo of the hair growing back after chemotherapy, joking, “Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown?”

Hoppus added that while he’s celebrating the latest scans, there is still work to do.

Reopening of ‘Aladdin’ on Broadway halted by COVID-19 cases

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” he wrote.

In June, Hoppus posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story that was later deleted with the caption: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

The photo showed Hoppus hooked up to an IV line at a health care center, holding a Playstation controller.

The 49-year-old musician later confirmed the diagnosis in a statement :

For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.

The California native, along with Tom DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor, formed Blink-182 in 1992.

The band’s blend of fast-paced punk and pop music led to a number of major commercial successes such as “All the Small Things,” “Adam’s Song” and “What’s My Age Again?”

Hoppus is married to Everly Skye, an MTV executive. They have a son together, Jack, who was born in 2002.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Variety

Beanie Feldstein on ‘Funny Girl’ and Putting Her Own Spin on a Role Barbra Streisand Made Famous

It’s not an exaggeration to say Beanie Feldstein has been preparing her entire life to play Fanny Brice. For her third birthday, she requested a “Funny Girl”-themed party and seized the spotlight in pint-size leopard wrap coat and cloche hat. Twenty-five years later, Feldstein will play the incandescent comic and chanteuse — the role that helped propel Barbra Streisand to stardom — as “Funny Girl” returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly six decades. When did you first watch “Funny Girl”? I had to be under 3. I don’t quite remember the very first time, but I remember asking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Scott Raynor
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
George Clooney
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Blink 182#Nexstar#Playstation#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

174
Followers
181
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy