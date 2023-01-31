Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy and Cool with Scattered Showers Possible

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A stalled-out front near the coast is keeping Acadiana’s weather unsettled with a wide range of temperatures too. Rain chances are expected to stay in the 30-40% range over the next two days before widespread showers and storms move through the area on Thursday. A stalled frontal boundary along the coast will keep temperatures milder in southern Acadiana compared to areas north of I-10. Northern Acadiana could be 10-15° cooler compared to the coast. Central Acadiana should see highs in the low to mid 60s each day. Drier weather is expected by the weekend with more uniform temps in the 60s to 70s. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

