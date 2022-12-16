Monday Forecast: Cold rain likely today, Arctic front later this week

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A cold rain is likely for today with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees.

Most of the area gets rainfall today with little to no sunshine and cold temperatures. In fact, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees today. Highs will climb into the lower 50s tomorrow and into the mid-upper 50s Wednesday. Arctic front scheduled to arrive Thursday, bringing us very cold temperatures by Friday and Saturday. ~ Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier

Download the KLFY Weather App on Android or iOS for the latest weather alerts, forecasts, and radar on your phone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.