Monday Forecast: Cold rain likely today, Arctic front later this week
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A cold rain is likely for today with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees.
Most of the area gets rainfall today with little to no sunshine and cold temperatures. In fact, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees today. Highs will climb into the lower 50s tomorrow and into the mid-upper 50s Wednesday. Arctic front scheduled to arrive Thursday, bringing us very cold temperatures by Friday and Saturday. ~ Meteorologist Trevor SonnierLive Doppler 10 Radar
