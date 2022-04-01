Live Doppler 10 Weekend Forecast: More Beautiful Weather for Acadiana

A few showers could be possible this morning, but we’ll be clearing out later this afternoon with sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Easily in the low-mid 80s for tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. The pattern gets stormy for Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level trough approaches the area. ~ Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier

