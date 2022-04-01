ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Live Doppler 10 Weekend Forecast: More Beautiful Weather for Acadiana

By Trevor Sonnier, Heath Morton, Chris Cozart
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BD8V_0cDev3P700

A few showers could be possible this morning, but we’ll be clearing out later this afternoon with sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Easily in the low-mid 80s for tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. The pattern gets stormy for Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level trough approaches the area. ~ Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier

Download the KLFY Weather App on Android or iOS for the latest weather alerts, forecasts, and radar on your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Snow on the way Friday: How much to expect and when

CINCINNATI — Big changes are on the way for Friday. An arctic cold front moves in, bringing a surge of cold air, snow and wind. Friday shapes up to be a very interesting weather day. The snow arrives in our Indiana communities first, around 3 p.m. Snow approaches downtown by around 5 p.m. It may not accumulate initially, but impacts to travel are expected after sunset. Crashing temperatures into the 20s, gusty winds to 30mph, and impressive snow lead to tricky travel. Most of Greater Cincinnati looks to pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana#Doppler#Android
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Temperatures To Soar To Record Levels; Are You Ready For The Heat?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ridge of high pressure stalled over Northern California triggered hot, gusty winds early Tuesday that sent temperatures soaring as much as 24 degrees warmer than they were just 24 hours earlier. National Weather Service reported gusts as high as 75 mph in the predawn hours. “Gusts as of 3 a.m. were peaking between 45 to 60 mph at our typically windy spots like Mt Diablo, Mt St Helena West, Mt Umunhum, and Healdsburg Hills,” the weather service said. “Thus far, the strongest gust we had was 75 mph at Mt St Helena West which occurred between...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Alert: Massive Solar Eruption Expected to Hit Earth on Thursday

According to space weather analysts, Earth may be in the path of coronal mass ejection (CME), a kind of sun explosion, which is expected to arrive on Thursday. By interfering with the Earth's magnetic field, CMEs can cause great damage to Earth's electrical infrastructure. But it is unlikely that Thursday's CME will cause problems.
ASTRONOMY
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy