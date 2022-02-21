ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Live Doppler 10 Tuesday Forecast: Warm this week with daily shower chances

By Chris Cozart, Heath Morton, Trevor Sonnier
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

Expect spring-like weather through Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a small chance of rain tomorrow and Wednesday, then rain chances will be a little higher Thursday night and Friday. The front tries to move south into the area Friday and Saturday, but will eventually get pulled back northward Saturday and Sunday, keeping daily showers in the forecast. We finally clear out, with northwesterly flow coming, in for the early parts of next week!

