Live Doppler 10 Monday Forecast: Sunny to start the week, rain chances increase mid-week

Mostly sunny skies are expected for today and Tuesday with warm temperatures. Moisture will surge back in for Tuesday as southeast winds return. Our next front approaches by Wednesday and Thursday, increasing rain chances. Behind this front, cooler and drier air returns to Acadiana. ~ Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier

