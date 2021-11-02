Live Doppler 10 Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chris Cozart, Heath Morton
Acadiana will be enjoying another beautiful day of weather this Tuesday with a comfortably warm afternoon ahead as skies remain mostly sunny.  More chilly temps return tonight with lows in the lower 50s.  Clouds should increase on Wednesday before our next rain threat moves in on Thursday as scattered showers look possible in Acadiana.  Even colder weather is expected by the end of the week as highs will only be in the low to mid 60s.  The upcoming weekend is setting up to be another beautiful one with sunny and cool conditions in Acadiana.  Also, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend so we will be “falling back” one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

