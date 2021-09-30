CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter pitching new reality show as he chases Brian Laundrie, report says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — With the search for Brian Laundrie garnering worldwide attention, a familiar face has been thrust into the national spotlight.

Duane “Dog” Chapman, who starred in A&E’s “Dog the Bounty Hunter” for eight seasons, made the rounds on the news this week after he was seen knocking on the door of Laundrie’s parents home in North Port and reportedly searching Fort De Soto for signs of Laundrie.

“We have received an avalanche of tips on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie,” Dog told E! News. “There is a remarkable amount of information being shared from neighbors, friends and people who may have very recently seen Brian. For those close to Brian, I’d like to restate our goal is to capture him alive. His best chance is if we bring him in. If family and friends want to help Brian, they will help us locate him so we can help end this peacefully.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter shows up at Brian Laundrie’s family home, knocks on door

As he makes his way back into the headlines, Variety reports Chapman has been plotting his return to reality TV.

According to the report, the bounty hunter has been working with the production company Thinkfactory on pitching a new show about his daily life and exploits.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie after his family reported him missing on Sept. 17. On Tuesday, the family’s attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed Laundrie went camping with his parents in September, before his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing. Laundrie is the sole person of interest in Petito’s death.

The FBI last week said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie in relation to a grand jury indictment for his “activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” and alleged that Laundrie “knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices, namely a Capitol One Bank debit card” and personal identification numbers for two accounts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

