3 Army soldiers die by suicide in 2 days

By Tom Negovan, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

A spokesperson told NewsNation the deaths of Private First Class Tyler Thomas, 21, Specialist Sika Tapueluelu, 26, and Staff Sergeant Angel Green, 24, at Fort Drum were separate, self-inflicted and unrelated.

