3 Army soldiers die by suicide in 2 days
A spokesperson told NewsNation the deaths of Private First Class Tyler Thomas, 21, Specialist Sika Tapueluelu, 26, and Staff Sergeant Angel Green, 24, at Fort Drum were separate, self-inflicted and unrelated.
