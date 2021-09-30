3 Army soldiers die by suicide in 2 days

The Army is investigating three apparent suicides by soldiers stationed at Fort Drum, New York, in a 48-hour period. "Immediately when we have a situation when a soldier is suspected of taking their own life, we want to know the trigger," said Maj. Gen, Milford H. Beagle, Jr., commander of Fort Drum's 10th Mountain Division. "What are the underlying challenges that contributed to the decision to harm themselves? We want to know, what didn’t we catch? What are we missing? This is what our immediate focus is."

