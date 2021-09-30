CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison.

CBS Sports

Two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller charged with felony for role in January 6 Capitol attack

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty to a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The 39-year-old swimmer agreed to obstructing an official proceeding -- one of seven criminal charges he incurred in February, but prosecutors dropped the other six -- and can resultantly face up to 27 months in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

A Capitol Police officer's 40-year friend turned him in to the FBI after the January 6 insurrection. The friend worried the officer had "fallen into a cult" and said he disclosed lawmakers' locations. The agency's internal watchdog recommended discipline for six officers over the riots. See more stories on Insider's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
