Disney World’s new foods for 50th anniversary include tentacle-topped drinks, ‘bathtubs’ of ice cream

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
WMBB
WMBB
 7 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Can your stomach survive the 50 th anniversary celebrations at Disney World?

In honor of the upcoming festivities, Walt Disney World will be debuting over 150 new food and drink items at restaurants, cafes and kiosks throughout its parks, including a “bathtub” full of ice cream and an octopus-garnished michelada, among other outrageous offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21phl8_0cDetDDY00
Guests at Magic Kingdom can try the Uncle Orville Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Sundae, a dessert inspired by a character at Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. (Walt Disney World Resort)

The new items were inspired by Disney attractions, Disney characters and “nostalgic dishes from 1971,” according to Karen McClintock, the food and beverage content relations manager at Disney World. Some, too, are said to be re-worked recipes from Walt Disney’s archives, though McClintock admitted that Walt’s palate was “relatively simple.”

“The result is deliciously reimagined versions of Walt’s favorites,” she wrote on the Disney Parks Blog .

Disney World comments on viral video of boy tipping his hat for costumed princesses

Among the more outlandish offerings at Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations, guests at Magic Kingdom can expect to see the Uncle Orville Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Sundae, the aforementioned “bathtub” of ice cream, said to be inspired by a character at Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. There’s also the Squid’s Revenge Drink, a michelada garnished with a piece or charred octopus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeNJu_0cDetDDY00
The Squid’s Revenge Drink will be available in a Magic Kingdom restaurant during Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations. (Walt Disney World Resort)

Visitors with adventurous appetites might also enjoy the Mission to Mars burger, topped with bacon and mac and cheese, and served on a bun dusted with “crushed cheese-flavored puffs.” One of the strangest items, however, might be the 50th Celebration Hot Dog, which is made with an all-beef hot dog and topped with strawberry jelly, powdered sugar and pieces of funnel cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sk8gP_0cDetDDY00
The Mission to Mars burger is served on bun dusted with “crushed cheese-flavored puffs.” (Walt Disney World Resort)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZobt_0cDetDDY00
(Walt Disney World Resort)

Meanwhile at Disney Springs, guests can order up a breakable Chocolate “Pigñata” filled with mousse and whiskey-infused vanilla cake. And across the park at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, one of the takeout joints is serving up a a trio of cupcakes made to look like a “chicken dinner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9oaq_0cDetDDY00
Guests at Disney World’s campgrounds can try the Chicken Dinner Cupcake Trio. (Walt Disney World Resort)

Other notable, yet perhaps less whimsical foodstuffs include: cheese fries topped with “Walt’s favorite chili,” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; filet mignon topped with an egg, “just the way Walt liked it,” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; and a brown-betty profiterole topped with cinnamon-spiced apples, “one of Walt’s favorite flavors,” at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

McClintock indicated in her blog post that Disney World will be debuting additional items throughout the resort’s 18-month 50 th anniversary celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446RBF_0cDetDDY00
The Chocolate Pigñata served at an eatery in Disney Springs will come with its own mallet. (Walt Disney World Resort)
First-ever Disney+ Day on Nov. 12 to feature ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere, other perks

Disney’s upcoming anniversary event — billed as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” —  was announced in June. In addition to the new foodstuffs, Disney World will also be debuting new nighttime “spectaculars” at its parks, as well new merchandise, a new ride based on the animated film “Ratatouille,” and reimagined costumes for its cast members.

The festivities are scheduled to begin Oct. 1, 2021, exactly 50 years to the day after Disney World opened to guests.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
