90s kids rejoice! ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ revival issues casting call

By Evan Anstey
 8 days ago

(WIVB) — It looks like a number of lucky people will have a shot at taking a daring trip through Olmec’s Temple, as a revival of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” has issued a casting call.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that the 90s classic for kids is making a comeback on CW, but this time, it’s going to be oriented toward adults.

The treasure-hunting game show pitted teams against one another in physical challenges, as well as those for the brain.

This time around, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is looking for competitors that may have been kids back then.

“We’re calling for brave seekers and fearless competitors who are at least 21 years of age to cross the Moat, ascend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s temple – avoiding the dreaded Temple Guards – and put their knowledge & fortitude to the test in THE adventure of a lifetime! Teams once again retrieve ancient artifacts and return them to their rightful heir in order to win prizes and all of the glory promised by, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE!

Casting Call for “Legends of the Hidden Temple”

Teams of two will need to be available for a trip to the Los Angeles area in July. To apply to be on the show, click or tap here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

PIX11

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’: Cristela Alonza talks new CW game show

In her ongoing quest for entertainment dominance, Cristela Alonzo is adding “game show host” to her long list of accomplishments. The writer, producer and actor is the host of the CW’s new series “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”  The 2021 adult version of the show is taken out of the studio and into a “jungle,” […]
TV SERIES
WISH-TV

Legends of the Hidden Temple premieres Oct. 10 on WISH-TV

Cristela Alonzo, host of the CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple, joined us today on All Indiana! She gave us a sneak peak on what to expect on the reboot. “This is a competition show where you don’t have to be athletic to win,” Alonzo said. The Hidden Temple itself...
TV SERIES
103GBF

‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’ Reboot For Adults Airs This Sunday

The 90s Nickelodeon game show "Legends of the Hidden Temple", is making a comeback and this time it's for adults. Back in the day, I would watch Nickelodeon all of the time. My favorite shows to watch were their game shows for kids. By far, my favorite game show on Nickelodeon was "Legends of the Hidden Temple". The giant talking head, Olmec, and his "legends" were so fascinating to learn about. Contestants would take what they learned through these legends to compete in games of knowledge and skill for the chance to find the lost artifact of the day in Olmec's Temple. Oh, and everyone had their favorite team! Mine was the Green Monkeys.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Legends of The Hidden Temple’ Preview, ‘American Born Chinese’ Ordered, Hunter Clowdus a Series Regular on ‘All American’, ‘Washington Black’ Ordered, Joel McHale a Series Regular on ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and More!

The CW’s reboot of Legends of The Hidden Temple premieres October 10. Instead of kid contestants, this version will feature adults taking on the classic games of knowledge and physicality. Hosted by Cristela Alonso along with the all knowing Olmec they will be guiding the contestants on a journey like no other!
TV SERIES
