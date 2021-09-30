CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announces he is cancer free

 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus gave a joyful update Wednesday afternoon in his battle against cancer.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!,” Hoppus wrote on Instagram . “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

A week ago Hoppus posted a photo of the hair growing back after chemotherapy, joking, “Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown?”

Hoppus added that while he’s celebrating the latest scans, there is still work to do.

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from her conservatorship

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” he wrote.

In June, Hoppus posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story that was later deleted with the caption: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

The photo showed Hoppus hooked up to an IV line at a health care center, holding a Playstation controller.

The 49-year-old musician later confirmed the diagnosis in a statement :

For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.

The California native, along with Tom DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor, formed Blink-182 in 1992.

The band’s blend of fast-paced punk and pop music led to a number of major commercial successes such as “All the Small Things,” “Adam’s Song” and “What’s My Age Again?”

Hoppus is married to Everly Skye, an MTV executive. They have a son together, Jack, who was born in 2002.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
