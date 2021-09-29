CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio County, WV

College COVID plans in the Ohio Valley: Where do we go from here?

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Rofw_0cDeooI000

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s no denying it—the college experience is different nowadays.

Online classes, fewer students in the halls, separated desks–it just isn’t the same as it was for those who graduated before the 2020s.

And our Ohio Valley schools continue to shift their studies along with the cultural tide.

The president of West Virginia Northern Community College will tell you—keeping up with the week-by-week changes hasn’t been easy.

Stressful, to say the least, this wasn’t part of the job description whenever I came here two years ago.

Dan Mosser, President, WVNCC

Northern is just one of the many schools that changed course as the Delta variant struck late in the summer.

While they dropped their mask mandate in early July, they brought it back for the fall semester.

They’ve also asked students and employees to get vaccinated, or tested every two weeks.

And they’re prepared to make adjustments as needed with their COVID task group that meets once a week—at least.

When the infection numbers are going up, we meet more than weekly, we’ve met as often as three or four times a week.

Dan Mosser, President, WVNCC

A little further north of Northern’s Wheeling campus—some of those same approaches have been adopted at West Liberty.

Students are masked regardless of vaccination status just about anywhere they could gather.

Throughout the campus, inside facilities, classrooms, offices, even the residence halls.

W. Franklin Evans, President, West Liberty University

However—both colleges have stopped short of mandating the shots.

WVNCC and West Liberty have similar vaccine rates — about 85 percent for staff, and between 50 and 60 percent for students.

Dr. Evans says requiring it isn’t in the cards as of right now.

We’ve not gotten to that level yet, and certainly we are going to be following the lead of the governor, and the things that our governor says as well.

W. Franklin Evans, President, West Liberty University

With online classes still available, students have plenty of options for their safety no matter where they go.

And with cases down last week in Ohio County—the hope is that those maskless days of this summer will eventually come back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

City of Wheeling keeping historic legacy alive: 6 organizations, individuals recognized for preservation efforts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s a special night for the historical legacy of Wheeling. Tonight was The Friends of Wheeling’s annual Historic Preservation Awards dinner, and they just recognized 6 organizations for capturing the legacy of Wheeling in their own way. The Friendly City is still rich in history: one with a legacy that isn’t going […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pro-Life Convention to be held in West Virginia

A pro-life convention will be held in West Virginia this weekend. West Virginians for Life is inviting the public to attend its Annual State Pro-Life Convention on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont, WV. The theme for the event is “All LIFE Matters.” Down syndrome “Dadvocate” Kurt Kondrich […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Casino’s “Game Changer” program gives donation to Health Right

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a critical time for Wheeling Health Right. The organization continues to see a rise in both COVID testing and vaccines, in addition to all other services and programs On Tuesday they received a much needed donation of more than $5,000 from Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. The money was raised through their […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley Trick or Treat Times and Dates

*Trunk or Treat Times can be found at the bottom of the page* ** If your town or city would like to be featured on this page, please send your date and times to news@wtrf.com** OCTOBER 26 Paden City: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM OCTOBER 28 Barnesville: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Cambridge: 5:30 PM […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio County, WV
Coronavirus
Ohio County, WV
Health
Wheeling, WV
Coronavirus
Ohio County, WV
Education
Wheeling, WV
Education
City
West Liberty, WV
Wheeling, WV
Health
Wheeling, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

WV’s COVID Crisis: Hospital staffing shortages and the toll it’s taking inside the ICU and beyond

***AUTHOR’S NOTE: Under ordinary circumstances, most hospitals would not grant media access to their ICU, nor would our news organization seek it. The extreme seriousness of the situation in hospitals across West Virginia led WVU Medicine officials and us to come to the conclusion that this information needed to get out to the public. While […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Golf Meet Opens

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia state high school golf tournament opened Tuesday at Oglebay’s Jones course at the Speidel Golf Club. Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr and Ryan Costanzo are in the hunt for the class A medalist. John Marshall’s Colton Sprowls is just two shots back in triple – A his teammate Ethan […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Valley#Covid#West Liberty University#Wvncc
WTRF- 7News

Three new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department has received confirmation today of 3 new deaths associated with COVID-19. The deaths were an 87-year-old female in long-term care, a 90-year-old female in long-term care, and a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized at the time of his passing. The Marshall County Health Department also […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Voices: Yvonne Marie Fair

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) – Nestled along Route 7, an American flag flies below a sign bearing the name Yvonne Marie Fair.  A simple memorial, to a remarkable life.  That’s what her main thing in life was, to help other people. Harry Fair, Yvonne’s Father Donna and Harry Fair said their daughter was outgoing and […]
MILITARY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia governor says there’s “no chance” of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Get a taste of country living in Ohio County this weekend

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Country Fair has brought to light the hard work and products of farming in the Ohio Valley.  Butter making, hog calling, fiddling and more. Grab your boots and see what country living is all about at the Ohio County Country Fair. From the ground to your plate, this event highlights the process of growing produce and raising livestock.   Nancy Weeks, […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Vax-2-School: Register here

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery Commission, held a news conference Friday morning to discuss the Ohio Vax-2-School program at a news conference Friday morning. You have two options for entering: Enter online at ohiovax2school.com Call 833-4-ASKODH CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Anti-hazing bill known as Collin’s Law begins Oct. 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Oct. 7 the anti-hazing bill known as Collin’s Law will go into effect. Collin’s mother, Kathleen Wiant, has been fighting for nearly three years to get this law into effect. She said while the journey has been hard, it finally feels like it’s all been worth it.
LAW
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

785
Followers
178
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy