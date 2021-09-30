CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Man jumps onto wing of plane from emergency door in Miami

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jkavs_0cDeofLT00

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami on Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue. Authorities offered no additional details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newsbrig.com

Christian Segura breaks out of plane, jumps on wing at Miami airport

A passenger on a commercial plane opened an emergency door and jumped on its wing shortly after the aircraft touched down at Miami International Airport Wednesday. Christian Segura, 33, had been on American Airlines flight 920, a four-hour jaunt from Cali, Colombia, according to Local News 10. The suspect, who...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Passenger opens emergency exit door and walks along plane wing

A plane passenger has been detained after he opened the emergency exit door and walked along the wing as the aircraft was taxiing the runway.American traveller Christian Segura, 33, jumped from the wing to the ground but was quickly apprehended by police.The incident occurred on Wednesday evening just after the American Airlines flight from Cali, Colombia, had touched down at Miami International Airport in Florida, US.Video shows what appears to be a flight attendant standing on the wing, looking out to see where the passenger had gone.The airline confirmed the incident aboard flight 920 in a statement.“We are aware...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
wfla.com

Passenger arrested after jumping onto wing at Miami Airport

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A passenger was arrested after he opened the security door of a plane and jumped onto the wing Wednesday at Miami International Airport. According to WTVJ, the incident happened on American Airlines flight 920, which arrived in Miami after 7 p.m. from Cali, Colombia. The plane...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man who jumped on plane wing may have believed he was in ‘danger’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Just days after a 33-year-old man allegedly jumped onto the wing of an American Airlines aircraft upon landing in Miami, a newly released report states the man told a security agent that he was “in danger” when she discovered him on the wing. According to the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Weather#Ap
Click10.com

Man caught jumping on plane wing appears before judge

A 33-year-old man accused of opening an emergency exit door on an airplane before it reached the terminal at Miami International Airport, went before a judge Saturday. Christian Segura, 33, is accused of opening the emergency exit door, jumping on the wing of a plane and jumping on to the ramp Wednesday night on a flight from Colombia to Miami.
MIAMI, FL
evanstonnow.com

Cops: Man charged after pointing laser sight at plane from beach

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a Ruger 9mm handgun with a laser sight at a plane that was flying over Evanston’s Clark Street Beach. Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the the pilot of a United Airlines maintenance flight reported to the FAA about 2 a.m. Saturday that the laser was shining into his cockpit. He was able to establish that the light was coming from the beach.
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Killed in Plane Crash in Milan Along With His Family

On Sunday afternoon, eight people died, including a small child, after a plane caught on fire and crashed into the San Donato Milanese building in northern Italy, according to DW. Piloting the plane was Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu, aboard with his wife and son and five other passengers. The aircraft took off from Milan Linate airport and was on its way to Olbia in Sardinia before crashing into the small town a little over six miles away. “The impact was devastating,” said Carlo Cardinali, a Milan fire official. “So far, we have only been able to find one body.” The National Agency for Flight Safety is investigating the crash and what could have caused it.
MILAN, NY
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WREG

WREG

264
Followers
188
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy