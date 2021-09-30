CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Passenger jumps onto wing of plane from emergency door in Miami

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami on Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Resolution filed to make Bible ‘official book of Texas’

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue. Authorities offered no additional details.

Miami County, OH
