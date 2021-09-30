CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McRib is back! Here’s when you’ll be able to get it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping and the aroma of barbecue sauce and processed pork will soon fill the air.

Yes, it’s almost McRib Season.

FTC investigating why McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken, report says

McDonald’s confirmed on Thursday the return of its McRib sandwiches, which will once again grace the menus of participating restaurants as of Nov. 1.

The sandwich, which debuted on menus in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981, has enjoyed a cult following for decades, thanks in no small part to its fleeting, sporadic appearances at restaurants. Speaking to its elusiveness, Mike Bullington, the senior archives manager for McDonald’s, said in a press release that the sandwich was designed to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.”

McDonald’s starts phasing out plastic toys from Happy Meals

“Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it,” Bullington added.

McDonald’s had also previously revealed that the sandwich infrequently appears on its restaurants’ menus because it’s “a local option based on customer demand,” according to a 2017 tweet from the company.

Whatever the reason for its reappearance, fans of the sandwich — which features a boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with pickles and onions — quickly took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share their excitement.

McDonald’s may have revealed what Grimace is supposed to be

Some, however, claimed they would prefer McDonald’s to bring back some of its other long-lost or hard-to-find offerings.

Fans can find the McRib at participating restaurants starting Nov. 1, but only for a limited time.

