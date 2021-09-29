CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Shots Fired Call Reveals Disturbing Domestic Violence Incident

By Live Boston
liveboston617.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, September 26 at 02:45 hours, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Centre Street and Linwood Street. District B-2 officers were told by witnesses a man choked a woman, and then shot three rounds in to the air before fleeing in a sedan. The...

liveboston617.org

Comments / 0

Related
Messenger

FD man arrested for shots fired incident

A Fort Dodge man was arrested Monday morning in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred over the weekend. The Fort Dodge Police Department arrested 19-year-old Trae Taylor at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday. Taylor was charged with:. • Going armed with intent, a Class D felony. • Possession of...
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Emergency Operations
WAND TV

Shots fired incident in Danville sends two to the hospital

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A 19-year-old and a 22-year-old were taken to the hospital after a shots fired incident in Danville. According to police, around 9:20 p.m., on Tuesday, a Danville Police Officer was stopped by a vehicle advising two passengers in the vehicle had been shot and they were heading to a local hospital.
DANVILLE, IL
NBCMontana

Officials respond to domestic violence call in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies responded to a report of domestic violence Monday morning. Officials told us no one was injured, but the man refused to leave his home. That’s why the sheriff said he called in the SWAT team. The incident ended a little...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kelo.com

SFPD: Another shots fired incident; A flasher and vandalism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Here are the highlights from Wednesday’s Sioux Falls Police briefing. Sioux Falls Police are looking for what they think is a group of juveniles who fired shots near another group of juveniles. The incident took place Tuesday night in the 2800 block of East 10th...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
audacy.com

Wanted suspect turns himself in on charges related to shots fired incident

A man wanted after allegedly firing a gun, following an argument has turned himself in. 21 year old, Alexander James Murphy was wanted on charges of assault & battery, pointing and presenting and unlawful carry. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 27th. Police say Murphy pulled out a gun, fired once in the air and fled on foot. The incident prompted a brief lockdown of part of the USC Upstate Downtown Campus.
SPARTANBURG, SC
ABC 33/40 News

Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Gadsden

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a domestic disturbance in Gadsden. Officers were called to the 2800 block of Waters Avenue, where they found one person had been fatally shot. Julie Black was taken into custody and now faces a murder charge. The shooting remains under investigation by the...
GADSDEN, AL
On Common Ground News

Chamblee officer fatally shoots man during domestic violence incident, woman fatally stabbed by suspect

CHAMBLEE, GA—Two people are dead after an early morning domestic violence incident that happened today (Sept. 22) in Chamblee. A Chamblee police officer fatally shot a man who was attacking a woman with a knife when police responded to the call at 6:30 a.m. at the Chamblee Heights Apartments, 136 Wiggins Way, authorities said. Investigators said. Both, the suspect and the woman, died at the scene, authorities said.
CHAMBLEE, GA
klax-tv.com

Boyce PD called out for domestic disturbance, arrested Boyce woman

On Tuesday, 10/05/2021, at about 11:15am, Boyce Police Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress. Once on the scene, officers spoke with the victim, black male age 43 years of age. The victim advised that his girlfriend Sheila Lowe black female age 54 years of age, attacked him with a cane. The victim advised that the attack was because he would work, and she did not want him to leave. The victim told officers that he was in the living room when Ms. Lowe attacked him with a cane and when the cane broke, she attempted to stab him. The victim then advised that he could get out of the apartment and jumped in his co-worker’s vehicle, and Ms. Lowe punched the passenger’s side door frame causing damage. Witnesses at the scene gave the same account of the incident as the victim.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KDVR.com

Estes Park police officer found dead after alleged domestic violence incident

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — An investigation is underway in Estes Park after a police officer was found dead following a report of a domestic violence situation. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the Estes Park Police Department requested for the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team be activated to assist the department. The request was made due to a report that alleged a current Estes Park police officer committed a domestic violence situation that happened on Sept. 17, according to the sheriff’s office.
ESTES PARK, CO
NW Florida Daily News

Alleged domestic violence incident leads to numerous charges against Westville man

An alleged domestic violence incident has lead to the arrest of a 49-year-old Westville man for multiple weapons violations and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence call Sept. 7 at a home on Icie Pine Road in Westville, according to a WCSO news release.
WESTVILLE, FL
audacy.com

SWAT called to domestic incident in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) On Wednesday afternoon, SWAT was called to a situation involving a domestic incident involving a firearm in Homewood North. At 12:25 p.m. Pittsburgh Police were responded to a call for a domestic incident on the 1200 block of Nolan Court. When officers arrived,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
13News Now

Portsmouth police say two shots fired incidents may be related

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a black, four-door vehicle following two separate shooting incidents on Wednesday. Officers responded to the first call of shots fired around 7 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived in the 600 block of Twine Avenue, they found several shell casings, but...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy