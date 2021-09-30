Jennifer Lopez's footwear collection is made for having fun

Singer, Actress and Golden Globe Award winner, “Jenny from the Block” aka JLo, is a leading Latin artist in the music industry. Lopez has had major success performing in both Spanish and English propelling the Latin Pop movement in the music industry. She has had many best-selling albums including one of our favorites her eight studio albums, A.K.A , which came out June 13, 2014. Her track I Luh Ya Papi” featuring French Montana peaked on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Charts at number five. Her career is expansive not only in music but also in the television industry. JLo starred in the iconic 1997 “Selena” biopic which gives the viewer a peek into the life of Latin Star, Selena Quintanilla. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, becoming the first Latin actress to earn over one million dollars for a movie roll. In 2018, TIME 100 honored JLo as one of the “100 most influential people” in the world.

