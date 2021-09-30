CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

I might want to go back some day | North State Voices

By Amber Woodward Gravitt
Chico Enterprise-Record
 5 days ago

I finally bought a “real” camera. Like, not the one in my phone. I got it to capture the beauty I see around me every day–before it’s all gone. I’m not very well traveled, but in my twenties I took off solo to live and work in Japan for a while, running through loads of 35mm film. I’ve got pictures of the famous Kinkaku-ji temple in Kyoto, those crazy crosswalks in rush-hour Tokyo, and Mount Fuji from the window of the bullet train, sure–but I also have the old samurai quarter in the historic town where I lived, my comically matchbox-sized apartment, and the ancient temple tucked away in the mountains where I saw an actual mummy. The resulting thick photo albums are here to take me back anytime I’m craving a Japan fix. The island of Honshu could disappear into the sea and I’d still have it packed away in a big green Rubbermaid storage box.

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Destructoid

PlayStation’s Big in Japan sale is back with JRPG gems I want to keep hoarding for a rainy day

Like JRPGs, action, or fighting games? This is your sale — and there’s a few more running right now. As someone who tries to keep up with new games (due to the nature of this lucky job), it’s stuff like the Big in Japan sale on the PlayStation Store that makes me long for a chance to set everything else aside and hibernate for several months with big, comfy JRPGs and action-RPGs by my side. They’re great! They just don’t always fit into my gaming life.
VIDEO GAMES
Apartment Therapy

I Switched from a Traditional Sofa to This Super Cozy Sectional and I’m Never Going Back — Here’s Why

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When did you know it was time to replace your couch? For me, it was when the hand-me-down sofa that I got after my brother’s move to California began to swallow up anyone who sat on it. The frame was so old and broken that if you sat in a specific spot, you’d sink into it like loose change. It served me and my family well over the years, but it was definitely beyond time for it to go. In my darkest hour of couch shopping, furniture brand Albany Park presented me with the opportunity to test a piece from one of their collections, and it took me 0.002 seconds to select the Kova Sofa.
HOME & GARDEN
Chico Enterprise-Record

“Skyward Sword’s” HD remaster makes the series’ ugly duckling fun

Since it was first released in 2011, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” has been seen as the black sheep of the 3D Zelda games. While it sold and was reviewed well among critics, the fans thought it was a weak entry due to its constant tutorials, strange controls and poor pacing. Ten years later, Nintendo has attempted to improve this misstep with an HD rerelease.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Chico, CA
Entertainment
City
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy