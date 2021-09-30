CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Reaches Agreement To Avoid Government Shutdown: No Debt Ceiling Increase, But Iron Dome Is A Sticking Point

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Reaches Agreement To Avoid Government Shutdown: No Debt Ceiling Increase, But Iron Dome Is A Sticking Point. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., stated Wednesday evening that the chamber has struck an agreement to vote on a short-term funding package on Thursday, which should keep the federal government operating until December 3. The settlement does not include the contentious debt limit increase that Republicans have promised to veto, but it does include funding for Israel’s Iron Dome Defense System, which conservatives desired.

