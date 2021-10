We’ve talked a bit already about Google’s choice to upend the standard phone release cycles this year. They are playing by different rules this time around, usurping leak culture and shocking potential new users with pre-release information about their new phones left and right. We’ve already had the official announcement of Pixel 6 and Tensor in early August, the new landing page that on Google’s Store, a Pixel 6 in the window at the brick-and-mortar Google Store in New York City, and a new commercial already running on television and streaming media promoting the new handsets. For a phone that has yet to actually launch, Google is not being shy about showing it off.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO