Union got the chance to show its distance running ability on the Gans Creek Course Saturday in Columbia. The course also is the same one used for the MSHSAA Championship. “We had outstanding competition at the Gans Creek Classic,” Union head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “The people there and pace of the race rivaled what will come at the Class 4 state meet at that same course. That being said, the competition was good for our team — it pushed them to more PRs and season bests.”

UNION, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO