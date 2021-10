The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Friday again, as we continue to hang on to the $75 level. This is an area that of course is going to attract a certain amount of attention due to the markets, due to the fact that it is such a large, round, psychologically significant figure. Having said, if we were to turn around a break down below the hammer from Thursday, then the market could go looking towards the 50 day EMA underneath. That is an area that I think would be a hard floor in the market.

