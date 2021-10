The State Universtiy of New York at Buffalo has a new professor on campus this year and this person is well known in the hip-hop community. According to a press release that was issued by The University at Buffalo Arts Collaboratory Working Artists Lab, hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash has been retained by the university to teach a class related to the foundational teachings and practices of hip-hop from over the years.

