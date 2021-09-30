Evicted: What Are Your Rights as a Renter?
Last month, the Supreme Court struck down the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal eviction moratorium — leaving potentially millions of renters vulnerable. Some local and state legislations have enacted their own eviction bans, so those struggling to pay rent in these regions aren’t as affected by this decision. And that may be a reason why there hasn’t been a major uptick in eviction notices in the month since the announcement. But still, the end of the federal moratorium has left some renters uneasy and unsure of the status of their housing situation.yr.media
Comments / 51