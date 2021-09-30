CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evicted: What Are Your Rights as a Renter?

By Nina Roehl
yr.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, the Supreme Court struck down the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal eviction moratorium — leaving potentially millions of renters vulnerable. Some local and state legislations have enacted their own eviction bans, so those struggling to pay rent in these regions aren’t as affected by this decision. And that may be a reason why there hasn’t been a major uptick in eviction notices in the month since the announcement. But still, the end of the federal moratorium has left some renters uneasy and unsure of the status of their housing situation.

yr.media

Comments / 51

paul
3d ago

Rent agreement. a contract.. is now and void.. because of dead bets.. get the Picture yet..??? There are small businesses closing all over the country.. lack of worker’s.. and millions of other people working hard every single day.. but these people still want handouts…

Reply(1)
15
William Finch
3d ago

It is really very simple. Pay your rent or live in a tent. That is simple enough even a Socialist can understand it! Do you put gas in your car and tell the store you will pay them next year? Do you get groceries and tell the store you will pay them next year? Do Socialists expect everything they need should be free to them because of the Covid virus? Renting a house is no different than buying gas or groceries. Landlords provide a home you can rent. They are not your social worker nor do they take you to raise or provide you with free housing! Right, wrong, or indifferent you would pay your rent or I would burn the house to the ground along with everything you own and collect the insurance. Government has no Constitutional right to take over private property for ANY reason and not compensate the property owner! I STRONGLY urge all rental property owners to sell all their rental property to protect themselves from a tyrannical government that take your property and pay you nothing!

Reply(4)
9
Joey Torres
3d ago

How about all landlords be given a property tax break since noone has had to pay rent or morgage for years....how about being fair n equal

Reply(5)
8
Related
centerforhealthjournalism.org

Get the story on evictions in your community as protections disappear

When attorney Tina Rosales considers the end of the country’s eviction moratorium, she thinks of the mom with four children who had to choose between getting her tire fixed or paying rent. The mom chose making rent, which later meant she didn’t make it to work and lost her job. Then, without her paycheck, the eviction notice still came, said Rosales, a housing policy advocate with the Western Center on Law & Poverty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
48hills.org

Eviction-free SF: Advocates say that renters still have options

Tenant advocates and District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston announced Friday the launch of an outreach campaign to inform tenants in District 5 of their protections against evictions—one day after the September 30 end of the statewide moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. “District 5 will be an eviction-free zone...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The eviction moratorium finally comes to an end but renters can still seek protection.

There were no more reprieves in Sacramento for California’s Covid-19 eviction moratorium earlier this month, after legislators extended it twice in January and June. With the unemployment rate at 7.5 percent in August – down from 12.3 percent the year before – and landlord groups lobbying for an end to rent protections, the collective will wasn’t there to extend the moratorium beyond Sept. 30, despite an estimated 724,000 California households behind on their rent, for a total of $2.4 billion, according to the National Equity Atlas.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legal Aid#The Supreme Court#Communities Resist
CBS Denver

New Law In Colorado Meant To Protect Renters Takes Effect After Expiration Of Federal Eviction Ban

DENVER (CBS4) – A new law in Colorado takes effect Friday changing several policies related to evictions including the timing and penalties as well as late fee regulations and rights related to maintenance issues. The new set of regulations comes weeks after a national eviction mortarium was blocked by the Supreme Court. “We have seen a strong need still out there, it has slowed down a little bit but I know there are more concerns on the horizon,” said Patrick Noonan, manager at Colorado Housing Connects. “The changes that are coming to Colorado law will give tenants more time to...
COLORADO STATE
thecommunityword.com

Eviction moratorium: the other half of the story

It’s easy to understand workforce diversity helps with product development because it takes into account all demographic perspectives. Mazda neglected to take into account the Spanish population when it named a car model the Mazda Laputa. Laputa can be translated into the woman who sells her body for sex. Bad and costly decision.
HOMELESS
FingerLakes1

Emergency Rental Assistance Program

New York State needs more money for Emergency Rental Assistance Program to fulfill all qualifying applications. Governor Kathy Hochul has called on the federal government to provide more aid in rent relief because the amount originally given is not enough to cover everyone who qualifies. Originally $2.6 billion was given to New York State and $1.6 has been ... MORE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecharlottepost.com

Help available for renters at risk of eviction due to COVID-19 issues

Mecklenburg Metropolitan Interfaith Network and Crisis Assistance Ministry launched an eviction prevention initiative to help renters at risk of losing their housing because of COVID-related issues that caused them to fall behind on rent. Mecklenburg County residents at risk of eviction can get help from the nonprofit and faith communities.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
rand.org

Renters' Last Chance for Pandemic Aid Before Evictions Resume

The pandemic has battered Los Angeles renters, and a new wave of pain is coming: The state's moratorium on evictions is ending September 30. But this housing crisis doesn't have to turn into a new homelessness crisis. Californians with incomes below 80% of their area's median are eligible to receive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KUOW

With evictions on pause until 2022, Seattle renters hope to access federal help

Kim Malcolm talks with Edmund Witter, managing attorney with the Housing Justice Project, which gives free legal help to renters facing eviction in King County. On Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan extended the moratorium on evictions until Jan. 15, 2022. We talk with Witter about what this decision means for renters facing eviction, many of whom have been unable to access federal funds allocated for rental assistance.
SEATTLE, WA
KGET 17

Millions in renter assistance available; Housing Authority urges renters not to wait

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are millions of dollars up for grabs in Kern County for tenants behind on rent and utility payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housing Authority is encouraging those behind on rent to apply before it’s too late. Kern County received more than $78 million from the pair of federal bills passed with hopes of extending a hand to anyone who fell behind on their rent.
KERN COUNTY, CA
seattlechannel.org

Sustainability & Renters' Rights Committee 9/21/21

In-person attendance is currently prohibited per Washington State Governor's Proclamation 20-28.15, until the COVID-19 State of Emergency is terminated or Proclamation 20-28 is rescinded by the Governor or State legislature. Meeting participation is limited to access by telephone conference line and online by the Seattle Channel. Agenda: Call to Order,...

